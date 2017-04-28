Banc of California Inc (BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.38. Banc of California had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) traded down 1.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,801 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.77. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. FBR & Co raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. FIG Partners raised Banc of California from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, EVP John C. Grosvenor sold 14,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $307,069.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. Seabold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,979 shares of company stock worth $807,370. Insiders own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Banc of California, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through Commercial Banking; Mortgage Banking, and Corporate/Other segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had 90 California banking locations, including 39 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties.

