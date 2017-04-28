Baker Hughes (BHI) Receiving Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the oilfield services provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 59.56 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $25.33 billion. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.26.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

