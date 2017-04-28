B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Insider Sells C$1,031,800.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) insider William Lytle sold 268,000 shares of B2Gold Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$1,031,800.00.

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) opened at 3.36 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

B2Gold Corp. Company Profile

