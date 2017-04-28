Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) insider Dale Alton Craig sold 80,000 shares of B2Gold Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total value of C$308,800.00.
Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) opened at 3.36 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank set a C$4.50 price objective on B2Gold Corp. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on B2Gold Corp. from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$5.30 price objective on B2Gold Corp. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.94.
B2Gold Corp. Company Profile
