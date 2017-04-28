B. Riley Weighs in on Hibbett Sports, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company earned $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Forward View cut Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens lowered Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 516,083 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.84. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

In related news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $86,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

