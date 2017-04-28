Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC set a $60.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) traded down 1.81% on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,290 shares. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $16,435,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840,926 shares in the company, valued at $234,010,362.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Tarchetti bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.22 per share, with a total value of $587,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 201,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,213.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,706 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,135. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 105.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

