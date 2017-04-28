B. Riley Comments on Malibu Boats Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MBUU)

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst J. Baker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ FY2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) traded down 1.66% during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 84,135 shares of the company were exchanged. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $410.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm earned $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 136.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 189,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 71.2% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3,088.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

