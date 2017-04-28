AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 292.94% and a negative net margin of 33.02%.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) traded down 0.44% on Friday, hitting $11.30. 274,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $373.05 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AxoGen by 978.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in AxoGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

