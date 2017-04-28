Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Citigroup Inc’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) traded down 1.641% on Friday, reaching $31.465. 567,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 185.088.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $3,636,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,702,638.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,179 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,466 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

