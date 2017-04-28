Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Aviva Plc (AVV) Share Price

Media stories about Aviva Plc (NYSE:AVV) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aviva Plc earned a news impact score of 0.50 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Aviva Plc (NYSE:AVV) opened at 25.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $410.08 billion. Aviva Plc has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

