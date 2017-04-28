Avigilon Corp (AVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avigilon Corp (TSE:AVO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avigilon Corp from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Avigilon Corp from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Avigilon Corp from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Avigilon Corp from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Avigilon Corp (TSE:AVO) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 179,347 shares. Avigilon Corp has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $703.25 million and a PE ratio of 100.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Avigilon Corp Company Profile

Avigilon Corp is a provider of business intelligence and security solutions. The Company operates through the segment in which it designs, manufactures and markets video surveillance and access control software and equipment for the global security market. Its security solutions are installed at school campuses, transportation systems, healthcare centers, public venues, prisons, factories, casinos, airports, financial institutions, government facilities and retailers.

