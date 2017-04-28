AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.70.
AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.86% during trading on Friday, reaching $189.84. 706,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.33. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $158.32 and a 12 month high of $192.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.97.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post $4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 71.81%.
In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $648,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $183,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.