AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.70.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.86% during trading on Friday, reaching $189.84. 706,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.33. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $158.32 and a 12 month high of $192.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post $4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 71.81%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $648,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $183,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.