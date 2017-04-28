AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Receives $861.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $861.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $880.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $714,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,987.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.78, for a total value of $8,841,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,806,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,917,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in AutoZone by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) traded down 1.66% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $692.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,250 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $711.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.48. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.48 and a 12-month high of $819.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.12. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.43 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post $45.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

