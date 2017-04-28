AutoNation, Inc. (AN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst B. Sponheimer now forecasts that the company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. Gabelli also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) traded down 3.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 1,393,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,212.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Ferrando sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $2,412,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,406 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,909,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 949,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after buying an additional 194,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,116,000 after buying an additional 167,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,012,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after buying an additional 166,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

