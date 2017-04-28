AT&T Inc. (T) is Drexel Morgan & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Drexel Morgan & Co. held its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. AT&T comprises 2.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 731.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,693,000 after buying an additional 9,568,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,097,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,317,116,000 after buying an additional 7,784,839 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,285,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,483,000 after buying an additional 2,770,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,357.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,049,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,003,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm earned $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 93.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Vetr cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

