Atria Investments LLC Has $921,000 Stake in Aramark (ARMK)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRC Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) opened at 36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.48. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Aramark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Aramark news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $501,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $4,214,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

