ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stake Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 51.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) opened at 53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 182.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

