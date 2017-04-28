Xerox Corp (XRX) Position Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,254 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xerox Corp were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox Corp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Xerox Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xerox Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Xerox Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) opened at 7.12 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.24 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Xerox Corp had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Xerox Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Xerox Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/atria-investments-llc-has-2-346-million-stake-in-xerox-corp-xrx-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Xerox Corp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cross Research assumed coverage on shares of Xerox Corp in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox Corp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xerox Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.16.

Xerox Corp Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment includes service offerings, such as BPO and Document Outsourcing (DO). It provides business services in markets across various industries and to government agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.