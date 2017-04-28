Atria Investments LLC Has $2.289 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) opened at 51.21 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm earned $861 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/atria-investments-llc-has-2-289-million-stake-in-garmin-ltd-grmn-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.24.

In other Garmin news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 6,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $356,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.