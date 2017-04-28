Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded up 3.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 1,870,716 shares of the stock were exchanged. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The firm’s market cap is $7.67 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Atlassian Co. PLC had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 6,017.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 75,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 74,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 884.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Espalier Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $375,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian Co. PLC

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

