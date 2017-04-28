Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.17 million.Atlassian Co. PLC also updated its FY17 guidance to ~$0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian Co. PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded up 3.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,716 shares. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.67 billion.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Atlassian Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Atlassian Co. PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian Co. PLC

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

