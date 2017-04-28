Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $616-618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.45 million.Atlassian Co. PLC also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.08 EPS.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded up 3.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,716 shares. The stock’s market cap is $7.67 billion. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $35.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Atlassian Co. PLC had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Atlassian Co. PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian Co. PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/atlassian-co-plc-team-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Atlassian Co. PLC Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Co. PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian Co. PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.