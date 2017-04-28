Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) opened at 59.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.23. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.01. The firm earned $529.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

