Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. FIG Partners cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Bankcap Equity Fund, Llc sold 179,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,500,008.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) opened at 19.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $496.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm earned $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

