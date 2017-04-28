athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Stock Price Down 19.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) traded down 19.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $96.12 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 6,782,622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.45.

The health services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. athenahealth had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company earned $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price target on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $142.00 price target on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,376,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHN. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 51.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the third quarter worth $24,101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 221,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 1.7% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.48 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.92.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

