Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,550 ($45.38) to GBX 3,200 ($40.91) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

ABF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.19) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Associated British Foods plc to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.07) to GBX 2,800 ($35.80) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.19) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,038.78 ($38.85).

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) opened at 2832.00 on Thursday. Associated British Foods plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,201.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,655.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,588.44. The firm’s market cap is GBX 22.37 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 11.35 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.41%.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($31.82) per share, with a total value of £21,803.64 ($27,874.76).

About Associated British Foods plc

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

