Aspen Technology (AZPN) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) opened at 61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.33 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $248,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,630.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $37,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,017 shares in the company, valued at $543,021.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $1,324,470. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

