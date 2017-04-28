ASML Holding NV (ASML) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) to announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASML Holding NV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. ASML Holding NV reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASML Holding NV.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML Holding NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 8.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ASML Holding NV by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding NV by 2,705.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ASML Holding NV by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ASML Holding NV by 255.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 575,560 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $90.43 and a 1-year high of $134.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ASML Holding NV (ASML) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/asml-holding-nv-asml-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-99-per-share-updated.html.

About ASML Holding NV

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML Holding NV (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.