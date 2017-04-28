Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $139.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $122.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) traded down 0.15% on Friday, hitting $123.50. 668,413 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ashland Global Holdings has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $128.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57. The firm’s market cap is $7.68 billion.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ashland Global Holdings had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland Global Holdings news, insider Luis M. Fernandez-Moreno sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $323,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne T. Schumann sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $502,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

