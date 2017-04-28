Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ascendis Pharma A/S earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) opened at 28.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The firm’s market cap is $938.26 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $31.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. The business earned $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 1,158.57%. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post ($2.98) earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop sustained release prodrug therapies with several product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

