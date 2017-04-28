Asante Solutions (PUMP) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asante Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) traded down 1.24% on Friday, reaching $13.55. 534,825 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $713.10 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

In other news, CEO Dale Jackie Redman sold 370,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,185,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 11,031,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,436,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,476,436 shares of company stock worth $202,670,104.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

