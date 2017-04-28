ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.21

News stories about ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARRIS International plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARRS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of ARRIS International plc in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ARRIS International plc from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on ARRIS International plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARRIS International plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) opened at 25.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. ARRIS International plc has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.67 and a beta of 1.26.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. ARRIS International plc had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. ARRIS International plc’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARRIS International plc will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ARRIS International plc news, EVP David Potts sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $44,269.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,084 shares of company stock worth $366,802 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARRIS International plc Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

