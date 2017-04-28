Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Array Biopharma’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Array Biopharma to post $-0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.81 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) traded down 0.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 1,600,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Array Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The firm’s market cap is $1.47 billion.

ARRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vetr lowered Array Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/array-biopharma-inc-arry-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

In other news, Director Charles M. Baum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $278,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.