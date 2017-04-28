Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY17 guidance at $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business earned $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.91 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) traded down 1.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 572,269 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.38. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Instinet boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

