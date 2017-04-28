Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Earns Buy Rating from Instinet

Instinet reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 162,461 shares. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm earned $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

