Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) traded up 4.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 983,346 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $384.82 million and a PE ratio of 81.48. Argonaut Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Argonaut Gold Inc (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/argonaut-gold-inc-ar-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.