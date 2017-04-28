Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ABN Amro raised shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) opened at 7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.52. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business earned $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Ardmore Shipping Corp had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp by 32.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 97,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp by 18.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

