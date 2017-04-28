Arconic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 867 call options on the company. This is an increase of 179% compared to the typical daily volume of 311 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arconic to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 272,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $8,100,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 224,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,560,989.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,141,001 shares of company stock worth $61,600,929.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) traded up 0.40% on Friday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,977 shares. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company’s market cap is $12.02 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/arconic-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-arnc-updated.html.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.