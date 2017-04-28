Archrock Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (APLP)

Archrock Partners LP (NASDAQ:APLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,184 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.07 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Archrock Partners has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.55.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. Archrock Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock Partners will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 1,979 shares of Archrock Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $35,147.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman D Bradley Childers sold 7,462 shares of Archrock Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $132,525.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $194,776 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Archrock Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Archrock Partners Company Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P. is engaged in natural gas compression industry in the United States. The Company’s contract operations services include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

