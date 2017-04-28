Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Archer Daniels Midland Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) opened at 45.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Archer Daniels Midland Company had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.73 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other Archer Daniels Midland Company news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $626,259.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,001.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

