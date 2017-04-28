Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.15. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,631 shares. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $5,614,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $535,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,081 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,481 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,867,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,240,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

