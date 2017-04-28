Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ARC Group WorldWide Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (ARCW)

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ:ARCW) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for ARC Group WorldWide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Imperial Capital analyst S. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ARC Group WorldWide’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. ARC Group WorldWide had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARC Group WorldWide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) opened at 3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. ARC Group WorldWide has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 2.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ARC Group WorldWide stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ:ARCW) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of ARC Group WorldWide worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Group WorldWide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company has four segments: Precision Components Group, 3DMT Group, Flanges and Fittings Group, and Wireless Group. It provides a set of manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through production. Through the Company’s product offering, it provides its customers with a prototyping and production solution for both precision metal and plastic fabrication.

