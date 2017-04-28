American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Stake Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding during the third quarter worth $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 42.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,669,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,525,000 after buying an additional 610,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,232,000 after buying an additional 299,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) traded down 0.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. 345,053 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company earned $622.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life Holding presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In related news, Director David J. Noble sold 100,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $2,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,538,765 shares in the company, valued at $42,362,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

