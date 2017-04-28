AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Horizon Global Corp (HZN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Horizon Global Corp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Horizon Global Corp during the fourth quarter worth $10,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global Corp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Global Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Horizon Global Corp during the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global Corp by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) traded down 2.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 279,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Horizon Global Corp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $359.80 million.

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.15 million. Horizon Global Corp had a return on equity of 208.56% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Global Corp will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Global Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Global Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Horizon Global Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Global Corp from a “c” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Global Corp to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

In other news, CFO David G. Rice acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $57,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,677.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Mark Zeffiro acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $146,556.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $233,709. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

