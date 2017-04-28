Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 531,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,670,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,698,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,986,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,078,000 after buying an additional 95,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 293,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post $7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

