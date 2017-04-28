Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 256.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) traded up 0.06% on Friday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,200 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.55. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company earned $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post $3.90 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/aqr-capital-management-llc-buys-23756-shares-of-applied-optoelectronics-inc-aaoi-updated.html.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,751.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.