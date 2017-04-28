AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Posts Earnings Results

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup updated its Q2 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) traded up 1.92% on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,010 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

In related news, Director King W. Harris sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $998,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,568,941.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 21,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,617,793.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,382.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,297. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on AptarGroup to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

