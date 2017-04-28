AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company earned $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.69 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q2 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) traded up 1.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. 638,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97. AptarGroup has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $81.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In related news, Director King W. Harris sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $998,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,568,941.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Hagge sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $222,469.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,297. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

