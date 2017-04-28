Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Apple Call Options (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 325,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average daily volume of 139,872 call options.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 143.79 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $754.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The company earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Gore, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $8,984,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,189,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $4,976,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,952 shares of company stock valued at $50,943,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 346,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 630,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after buying an additional 80,109 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $135.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Instinet raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

