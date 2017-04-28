Apple (AAPL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the iPhone maker an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 143.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $125.47. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $145.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 6,308 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $894,663.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,976.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

